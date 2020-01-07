Politics
January 07, 2020
Tell us what you want to know about the 2020 election

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Bangor residents cast their votes at the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Bangor Daily News is seeking feedback as it forms a reader-driven agenda to cover the 2020 elections at the state and federal levels.

The short survey below is part of an effort to implement a “citizens agenda” model, which involves seeking the topics our readers are most interested in — both from polling data and inquiries like this one — and focusing much of our coverage on key areas of those topics.

Election coverage is often based on what politicians want to discuss and what reporters and editors think you want to read about. While this new model won’t totally supplant that, we intend to come up with a transparent, useful agenda that brings policy ideas to light in 2020.


