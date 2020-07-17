Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed House Speaker Sara Gideon on Friday in her effort to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, saying Gideon can help “restore the soul of America.”

“This November, we need to restore the soul of America by ending the presidency of Donald Trump,” the former vice president said in a statement released Friday, citing Gideon’s legislative record on prescription drugs and climate change.

Collins got an endorsement from Trump in December when he tweeted that Collins is crucial to maintaining a Republican majority and she showed “unbelievable courage” with her 2018 vote for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She declined to back Trump in 2016 and has not said whether she will vote for him in 2020.

Collins, Maine’s senior senator, is running for a fifth term, having won her fourth with two-thirds of the votes in 2014. The candidates will get national exposure as Maine is considered a pivotal state for Republicans looking to hold onto the Senate. Collins has become a target for liberals who argue the moderate Republican has failed to adequately stand up to Trump.





Gideon, of Freeport, has gotten backing from national Democrats as well as many state legislators. Her campaign has raised an unprecedented $23 million, including $9 million during the second quarter, and she has been the primary target of attacks from the Collins campaign and outside Republican groups.

Watch: Sara Gideon talks about veterans issues in Maine