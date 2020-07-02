House Speaker Sara Gideon, the frontrunner in an upcoming Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $9 million over the past three months, according to her campaign, extending her fundraising lead over the incumbent Republican.

Updated fundraising reports were due to the federal government on Thursday covering the period from April 1 through June 24. Gideon had not filed as of 9:30 p.m., but her campaign released a total for the second quarter that would put her above $23 million raised so far.

Collins raised $3 million while spending $3.6 million, according to federal filings. That brings her total fundraising this cycle to $16.2 million. Her campaign had $5 million in cash on hand at the end of the period. She has led Gideon in cash on hand throughout the campaign.

The U.S. Senate race is already the most expensive in Maine’s history. Gideon’s total raised for the period exceeds the $8 million spent by Collins during her 2008 race against then-U.S. Rep. Tom Allen. She won easily in what was previously the priciest campaign in state history.





In addition to spending by Collins and Gideon, outside groups on both sides have also invested heavily in the race, which is considered by both parties to be a pivotal seat in the fight to control the Senate, where Democrats need to pick up at least three seats for a majority.

Independent expenditures from party-affiliated committees as well as several other super PACs total $13.2 million so far, plus millions more from dark-money groups affecting the race. The majority of independent expenditure spending has been negative, according to federal data.

All of that spending comes before the July 14 primary, where Gideon is facing lobbyist Betsy Sweet and Saco lawyer Bre Kidman. Sweet has the backing of several national progressive groups while Kidman has made a point of abandoning fundraising in favor of helping with coronavirus relief, saying that candidates should adopt a better model of politics.

Independent candidates Lisa Savage, a former Green party candidate, and Max Linn, a pro-Trump conservative, have also submitted signatures to make the general election ballot, which will be finalized later this summer.