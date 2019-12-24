Trump agrees “100%” that Susan Collins’ 2020 re-election is crucial for Republicans

AUGUSTA, Maine — President Donald Trump gave U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine a rare shout-out on Twitter late Monday, promoting a fundraising page for the Republican while calling her re-election crucial for her party’s bid to maintain control of the upper chamber.

Trump said he agrees “100%” with a Friday tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, that Collins is needed to maintain a GOP majority next year and she showed “unbelievable courage” with her 2018 vote for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Maine’s senior senator announced her run for a fifth term last week, an unsurprising move given that she raised more money than any Maine politician in history by September’s end to gear up for an unprecedented race here that has already seen $10 million in advertising.

Collins refused to endorse Trump in 2016 and opposed Republican bids to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017. But her vote Kavanaugh and Republicans’ 2018 tax-cut package have rallied conservatives to the centrist’s defense while animating her Democratic challengers. Collins has largely declined to discuss the process House Democrats’ impeachment of Trump, citing her view that she will serve as a juror in the Senate trial.

Four Democrats — House Speaker Sara Gideon, lobbyist Betsy Sweet, lawyer Bre Kidman and former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse — are running in a June primary for the nomination. Green activist Lisa Savage and independent Danielle VanHelsing have also filed to run.

Trump’s step into the race is likely to make its way into Democratic pitches. On Tuesday, Sweet referenced the president’s support for Collins in a tweet as an example of how the senator “made it abundantly clear which side she’s on, and it’s not ours” — but Republican leaders’.