A Bangor man was sentenced Thursday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to 42 years in prison for the January 2018 shooting death of a local man at a Second Street boarding house.

A jury last year found F “Frank” Daly, 32, of Bangor guilty of intentional or knowing murder in the Jan. 7, 2018, death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray said in imposing the sentence that Daly has shown no remorse for his crime.

Daly maintained his innocence Thursday and quoted passages from the Bible.





“In no way, shape or form would I have done such a thing,” he told Murray.

Daly allegedly shot the victim because Lewis was talking about him behind his back, the affidavit filed in support of a warrant for his arrest said. Witnesses at Daly’s trial testified that Daly and Lewis had met and the two had had “a beef” but thought it had been settled, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue said Thursday.

Murray said she doubted the exact motive for shooting would ever be known.

Bogue recommended a 45-year sentence. Defense attorney Robert Van Horn of Ellsworth urged the judge to send Daly to prison for between 30 and 32 years.

The penalty for murder in Maine is between 25 years and life in prison.

Daly appeared in person wearing a suit, dress shirt, tie and a mask. Every person in the courtroom was required to wear a mask or a face shield and social distancing measures were enforced by court officers.

Some family members and friends of the victim and the defendant appeared remotely on large flat screens in the courtroom but not without technical glitches that slowed the proceeding. Others appeared and spoke in person.

Daly was the second man to be sentenced for murder since the COVID-19 pandemic brought court cases to a near standstill in Maine. Noah Gaston, 38, of Windham was sentenced June 26 at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland for shooting and killing his wife in early 2016 in their home. He claimed he thought she was an intruder.

The sentencing of Daly, who does not have a traditional first name, was delayed in February when he fired his legal team and was appointed a new lawyer. It was continued again indefinitely in March when the court system curtailed operations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The start of Daly’s trial, originally scheduled for June 2019, also was delayed until September after the retirement of a prosecutor.

Lewis was shot twice: once in the chest and once in the head, according to trial testimony. Shell casings from a 9 mm Ruger handgun found at the murder scene matched the weapon found in the ceiling of an apartment that Daly shared with two other people on Ohio Street, the prosecution told jurors.

Daly did not take the stand in his own defense. His attorneys asserted at his trial that the state’s case was solely circumstantial. There were no fingerprints, DNA testing, witnesses or photographs that could verify Daly was at the Second Street boarding house at the time of the murder, they told jurors.

Daly had been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest Jan. 27, 2018.