Judge delays sentencing, allows murderer with no first name to get new lawyers

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 24, 2020 12:06 pm

The man convicted of Bangor’s first murder in 2018 was scheduled to be sentenced Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Instead, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray agreed to appoint new attorneys for F “Frank” Daly, 31, of Bangor.

A jury last year found Daly guilty of intentional or knowing murder in the Jan. 7, 2018, death of Israel Lewis, 51, at a boarding home on Second Street.

Daly, who does not have a traditional first name, has been unhappy with his attorneys, Jeffrey Silverstein and Kaylie Folster of Bangor, since his conviction. On Monday, Daly told Murray that he’d written his legal team in October asking them to withdraw from his case.

He told the judge that he wrote to her in November seeking new counsel. Murray said she had not received that letter.

The judge told Daly that she would appoint different attorneys soon but his sentencing would be delayed until after they have read the transcript of his trial and reviewed the evidence.

This was not the first delay in Daly’s case. His trial, originally scheduled for June 2019, was moved to September after the retirement of a prosecutor.

Daly has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest Jan. 27, 2018. He will continue to be held there.

According to trial testimony, Lewis was shot twice: once in the chest and once in the head. Shell casings from a 9mm Ruger handgun found at the murder scene matched the weapon found in the ceiling of an apartment that Daly shared with two other people on Ohio Street, the prosecution told jurors.

Daly’s defense team claimed that the state’s case was based solely on circumstantial evidence and that there were no fingerprints, DNA testing, witnesses or photographs that could verify Daly was at the Second Street boarding house at the time of the murder. Daly did not take the stand in his own defense.

The penalty for murder is between 25 years and life in prison.