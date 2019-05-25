Murder trial of man charged in 2nd Street shooting delayed

The trial of the Bangor man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 2nd Street man in the city’s first homicide of 2018 has been delayed three months due to the retirement of a prosecutor.

F “Frank” Daly, 31, is accused of killing Israel “Izzy” Lewis, 51, of Bangor on Jan. 7, 2018, in Lewis’ room at 40 2nd St.

Daly has pleaded not guilty to intentional or knowing murder.

The trial, originally scheduled to be held in June, is set for jury selection on Sept. 19 at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 23.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray earlier this month granted a prosecution motion to continue the trial due to the May 31 retirement of Assistant Attorney General John Alsop. He was assigned to the case along with Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea.

The defense team of Bangor attorneys Jeffrey Silverstein and Kaylee Folster objected to continuing the trial.

“Mr. Daly was disappointed at the delay,” Silverstein said Friday. “While we understand the practical effect on others that a retirement can bring, it comes at the cost of my client’s continued incarceration while the case remains pending which is why we objected to the requested continuance. We will now be focused on the September trial.”

Daly has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest Jan. 27, 2018.

A spokesman for the Maine attorney general’s office, which prosecutes homicide cases in Maine, declined to comment on the delay. Marc Malon said a replacement for Alsop has not yet been hired.

Daly allegedly shot the victim because Lewis was talking about him behind his back, according to the affidavit. The court document does not say if or how the two men knew each other, but police concluded there was no evidence of a prolonged struggle at Lewis’ room, or forced entry or theft from it.

Investigators allegedly found the murder weapon hidden in the ceiling of Daly’s apartment at 30 Union St. in Bangor, a few blocks from Lewis’ rooming house.

The chief medical examiner determined that Lewis was shot twice, once in the torso and once in the head. The shot to the head was fatal, the medical examiner found.

If convicted, Daly faces 25 years to life in prison.