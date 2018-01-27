Bangor man charged with murder of Israel Lewis

Courtesy Bangor Police Department | Photo courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN Courtesy Bangor Police Department | Photo courtesy of the Bangor Police Department | BDN

Police arrested a Bangor man Saturday morning in connection with the death of Israel Lewis, 51, who was found dead in his Second Street apartment in Bangor earlier this month.

F “Frank” Daly, 29, was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday morning at his 30 Ohio Street residence in Bangor by a team of about a dozen officers from the Criminal Investigations Division and Bangor Police Department Special Response Team. Originally of Boston, Massachusetts, Daly has been charged with the murder of Lewis and is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Police found Lewis dead in his room at 40 Second Street on Jan. 10, after Lewis’s girlfriend called 911 around 9:45 a.m. She had tried unsuccessfully to reach Lewis over the phone, then went to his apartment, looked through his street-facing, first-floor window, and spotted him lying on the floor.

The autopsy conducted by Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner concluded Lewis had died of two gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Tim Cotton at today’s press conference.

“At this time we are certainly continuing to investigate the matter, but at this time we are only arresting one individual,” Cotton said. “There are other leads to be followed up, but we’re pretty pleased at this time to have placed [Daly] into custody this morning.”

This is the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Daly is expected to make his first appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. If convicted of murder, he faces between 25 years and life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384. To remain anonymous, dial extension 6.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.