Jury finds Bangor man guilty of January 2018 murder at boarding home

A jury has found a Bangor man guilty in the Jan. 7, 2018 murder of Israel “Izzy” Lewis at a boarding home on Second Street.

The 15-person jury convicted 31-year-old F Daly of the murder after deliberating for about 2 hours from late Monday morning into the early afternoon.

In a trial that began early last week, prosecutors from the attorney general’s office argued that Daly — who does not have a first name but used the nickname “Frank” — fatally shot Lewis in the chest and head.



They presented testimony from Daly’s then-girlfriend, who said that he allegedly confessed to her shortly after the killing. They also pointed to other evidence, incuding a police investigation that connected bullet casings left at the murder scene to a 9mm Ruger handgun found in the ceiling of an apartment that Daly shared with two other people on Ohio Street.

But defense attorneys Kaylee Folster and Jeffrey Silverstein contested that the state’s case was only based on circumstantial evidence and that no fingerprints, DNA testing or photographs could verify that he was at the Second Street boarding house at the time of the killing. They raised doubts about the credibility of the testimony from Daly’s ex-girlfriend, questioning why she waited 20 days after the killing to tell police on Jan. 27, 2018, that he confessed to it.

Daly declined to testify in his case, according to the Associated Press.

