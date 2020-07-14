The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another eight cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

There have now been 3,566 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,558 on Monday.

Of those, 3,168 have been confirmed positive, while 398 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Aroostook (1), Cumberland (3), Franklin (1) and York (3) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Meanwhile, 54 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,062. That means there are 390 active and likely cases in the state, down from 436 on Monday.

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,407,798 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 136,252 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.