The state is opening 18 new drive-up coronavirus testing sites in places as far abreast as South Portland and Presque Isle as part of the next expansion to the state’s overall capacity to detect the disease.

Seven organizations have partnered with the state to run those federally funded sites, some of which are already running. The rest are expected to open in the next two weeks, the Mills administration announced Tuesday.





They will send their samples directly to state labs in Augusta, which are also undergoing an expansion that was announced last month.

Although Maine has been outperforming many states in testing for the virus, the new sites will keep improving its ability to recognize and contain new outbreaks, according to Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

That new capacity will be critical as commercial laboratories become inundated with testing samples from other parts of the country that have seen skyrocketing cases in the past few weeks, Lambrew said.

“Creating Maine-based testing capacity is especially important as national laboratories struggle to handle other states’ surge of COVID-19 cases,” Lambrew said. “It prevents the Maine state lab from experiencing the shortages of testing supplies and reagents that occurred early in the pandemic. We thank these health care organizations for partnering with us to continue to protect the health of Maine people and visitors.”