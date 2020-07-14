The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

There is a new outbreak of the coronavirus at the Cumberland County Jail that has caused at least three infections, according to state health officials.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now offering universal testing to the jail’s inmates and staff, agency director Nirav Shah said on Tuesday.

More information about the outbreak was not immediately available, including how it may have been caused and whether the infections were in staff, inmates or both.





