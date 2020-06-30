The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the person was arrested for criminal threatening and disorderly conduct on Saturday by Westbrook police and was exposed to the virus outside of the jail.

That person was moved to a negative pressure cell in the jail and was expected to be released on bail Tuesday morning.





All staff and inmates are required to wear masks until further notice.