Another 19 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 3,558 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,539 on Sunday.

Of those, 3,159 have been confirmed positive, while 399 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (18), Oxford (1) and York (5) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its scheduled briefings about the coronavirus pandemic. The briefings will now be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the agency’s website. That time could be subject to change.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

— “America’s bus services are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine’s Republican senator believes they need a bailout.” — The Associated Press

— “Maine officials called on the state’s voters to use absentee ballots as much as possible during this week’s primary, and they have responded in overwhelming fashion. Voters in the state had requested nearly 180,000 absentee ballots by July 8, according to Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. That’s five times the number they requested before the busy 2018 primary, Dunlap said.” — The Associated Press

— “The Skowhegan State Fair will not disappear entirely in 2020, but neither will the oldest continually running agricultural event of its kind in the country be business as usual. The fair’s annual more-than-weeklong run, scheduled this year for Aug. 13-22, won’t be held as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans call for a scaled-down event in September that will include virtual access to the agricultural exhibits on display.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

— “Supplies of personal protective equipment were a major worldwide concern in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Four months after the virus was identified in Maine, the situation has improved. But many health care providers say finding protective equipment is still a struggle, and they worry that if there’s a surge of the disease this fall, there won’t be enough on hand.” — Patty Wight, Maine Public

— “Every year, several thousand adventurous souls set out to hike all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, thru-hikers have been advised to put their dreams on hold. Some have refused. That refusal has created tension between those who want to push personal boundaries and those who say there should be limits on public safety.” — Susan Sharon, Maine Public

— “The Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Businesses from forestry to fisheries to hospitality depend on these visas, though there are exceptions for the food processing sector.” — Michael Casey, The Associated Press

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,352,512 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 135,512 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.