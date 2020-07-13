The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its scheduled briefings about the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefings will now be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the agency’s website. That time could be subject to change.

The change is effective this Tuesday.

Until this week, those briefings had been held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a pared down schedule from the daily mid-day briefings when Director Nirav Shah would share the latest testing results and other information about the state’s progress in halting the spread of the coronavirus.