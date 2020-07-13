America’s bus services are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine’s Republican senator believes they need a bailou

Collins said her proposal would apply to services such as motorcoach operators and school bus companies. America has about 3,000 private bus lines, and they haven’t been afforded the same kind of federal assistance as airlines and train services since the pandemic disrupted travel networks.

The proposal would also assist passenger vessels such as ferries and tour boats, Collins said.

Collins is working with Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island on the proposal.