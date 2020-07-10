The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

An inmate at the York County Jail has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the person was arrested Wednesday and tested after being admitted into the Alfred facility. The test came back positive on Thursday.

York County Sheriff William L. King told the Portland newspaper that all corrections officers who had contact with the inmate are being tested, and other jail employees can request to be tested.





It’s the second positive coronavirus case to appear in Maine’s county jails since the start of the outbreak here in March. The other case was discovered in the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on June 29.

Within the Maine prison system, there have been five cases — four involving adults and one a teenager, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

A 16-year-old girl tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of her release from Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. All inmates and staff at the facility were tested for the virus after that case was found, but none came back positive.

Four inmates at Maine Correctional Center in Windham tested positive for the coronavirus in May. Subsequent universal testing uncovered no additional cases within the facility.