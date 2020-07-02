The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

All 35 inmates at Maine’s only youth prison have tested negative after a girl being released tested positive last weekend. In addition, all staff members who have received results so far have tested negative, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The department started conducting universal testing among inmates and staff at Long Creek Youth Development Center after the positive test. All 35 inmates have received negative results, and all 146 staff members who have received their results so far have also tested negative.

Six staff members are awaiting test results.





In June, the Department of Corrections began testing all inmates before release from a prison or before new inmates were admitted. In addition, the department now conducts universal testing at a facility if an inmate tests positive.

Across the country, prisons have been the sites of some of the largest coronavirus outbreaks. However, Maine prisons have largely escaped a similar fate.

Four inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham tested positive for the coronavirus in May, but they have since recovered and the small outbreak there is no longer considered active, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.