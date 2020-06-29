The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Inmates and staff at Maine’s only youth prison will be tested for the new coronavirus after a youth tested positive before being released.

The minor, who was asymptomatic, was tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, on Friday before being released from Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The department tests all inmates prior to release.





The youth was released after being tested, and the Department of Corrections was notified Saturday that the sample came back positive. The youth is now under quarantine, according to the Department of Corrections.

No other staff or inmates currently are symptomatic, the department said.

In addition to universal testing at the South Portland facility, the department will require more use of personal protective equipment and medical monitoring.

So far, four adults have tested positive for the coronavirus within the Maine prison system as of Friday, according to the Department of Corrections.