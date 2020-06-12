Business
June 12, 2020
Business Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Fiberight | Today's Paper
Business

Janet Mills moves up date for hotels to serve out-of-staters

Bill Trotter | BDN
Bill Trotter | BDN
Two women sit outside to eat lunch on a bench on West Street in downtown Bar Harbor on May 21, 2020. Local businesses and town officials are working on a plan to let restaurants and shops conduct business outside on public property in hopes of boosting sales this summer. Tourism industry officials fear that COVID-related concerns, and restrictions on people entering Maine from out of state, could severely limit the number of tourists who come to Maine in 2020.
By Jessica Piper, BDN Staff

Maine will allow hotels and other lodging establishments to serve out-of-state visitors who have met the 14-day quarantine period or the new testing alternative on June 26, a slight acceleration aimed at helping the industry serve tourists ahead of the July 4 weekend.

Lodging establishments were previously required to wait until July 1 to serve residents from other states under stage three of Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan.

It is the latest in a series of changes announced this week. On Monday, the state rolled out a plan to allow visitors to skip the 14-day quarantine when entering Maine if they tested negative for coronavirus. Starting Friday, residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are allowed to skip the quarantine even without a test.

But the hospitality industry was critical of the testing plan, citing the lack of availability of tests in other states. On Friday, tourism groups rolled out their own plan, calling for the Mills administration to share $800 million in federal relief funds with businesses hard hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

Mills has defended her decision to be cautious about the flow of tourism into the state, however, saying that it is her priority to keep Mainers safe and prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

“Nothing would be worse for the economy, and the tourism industry in particular, than that kind of outbreak,” Mills said in a news conference Friday.

The change for lodging establishments announced Friday does not affect other businesses set to reopen under stage three, such as tattoo parlors and overnight summer camps.

Watch: Janet Mills announces changes to June 1 reopening phase

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like