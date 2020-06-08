Facing lawsuits, Gov. Janet Mills eases quarantine restriction for out-of-state tourists

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 8, 2020 2:29 pm

Two months after issuing an executive order that all out-of-state visitors must quarantine for 14 days or face a misdemeanor charge, Gov. Janet Mills on Monday relaxed restrictions on out-of-state visitors meant to stop the pandemic spread.

The Keep Maine Healthy plan, effective July 1, requires visitors to certify to their lodging place that they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their visit. It also will increase symptom checks at sites where visitors tend to go, Mills said Monday during the daily Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention briefing. The plan earmarks $13 million in state funds to help communities implement their own plans to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Vermont and New Hampshire visitors coming to Maine for a short time are not subject to the certification.

“As of Friday, June 12, those New Hampshire and Vermont residents will be able to stay in lodging establishments without going through the compliance measures,” Mills said.

She also said the layered approach to opening the state might involve rolling back some sector-specific reopening in a community or in a region.

The Mills administration has been looking for alternatives to the quarantine for at least one month, including random temperature tests. The news today includes much of the draft plan leaked to several news outlets last Thursday.

Mills’ move comes amid intense pressure to remove the quarantine mandate from business owners who claim it is hurting their bottom line. A number of businesses have filed lawsuits claiming her orders are unconstitutional.

The owners of four restaurants in southern Maine counties still under a shutdown order, but located near rural counties that have already opened dining rooms to customers, filed a lawsuit against Mills on Monday in York County Superior Court, asking a judge to allow them to open immediately.

On May 15, a number of Maine campgrounds sued Mills in U.S. District Court in Portland claiming that her 14-day quarantine is negatively impacting their businesses and that it is unconstitutional. A federal judge refused to lift the ban. The campground owners appealed that decision but again were denied on June 5.

The quarantine has been a sore subject for the tourism industry. On Friday owner Wendyll Caisse told lawmakers that she finally decided to shutter Buck’s Naked BBQ in Windham after buying $16,000 in food to reopen June 1, and then being told the governor had delayed the date.

Craft brewers, hoteliers and other tourism locales all have asked that the quarantine be lifted because any delay in reopening might cause them to close for good.