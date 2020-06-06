An out-of-stater’s guide to vacationing in Maine during the pandemic

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 6, 2020 1:00 am

Tourism in Maine generates $9 billion annually to the state’s economy and most of it is spent by millions of out of state visitors who come between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Just in time for this summer’s tourist season, Maine is slowly reopening for business and officials are grappling to balance economics and public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been close to 2,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 98 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise in the state, the death rate per 100,000 people is among the lowest in the country. Gov. Janet Mills and her administration have faced increased pressure to reopen the state in ways that simultaneously keep the tourism industry in business while keeping Mainers safe during the pandemic.

Among the millions of tourists Maine will welcome this summer from out of state, some will be coming from areas that remain hot spots for COVID-19. Regardless where these out of state visitors are coming from, all must follow requirements set forth by Maine officials aimed at controlling any spread of the virus in the state this summer. If you are coming into Maine this summer, here are a few things you need to know.

A 14-day quarantine is in effect

That quarantine may not be spent at a lodging facility. Travelers into Maine must stay at a personal residence. If an out of state visitor uses a regular campsite or motorhome as a second home, they may spend their quarantine there.

This does not mean Maine businesses are completely off limits during those 14 days. Some Maine grocery stores, restaurants, book stores and other retail operations are offering contactless home delivery for those who place paid orders by phone or online.

To find out if a business will deliver in the area in which you will quarantine, you can call them directly to inquire. You can also check their websites or Facebook pages to see what they offer.

Lodging

Maine’s hotels, inns, beds and breakfast and other lodging facilities are accepting reservations. However, before any out of state visitor can check in, they must complete the 14-day quarantine period.

Dining out

After the quarantine period is over, visitors can head out to get food from a restaurant. All eateries in Maine have the option of offering outdoor seating, curbside pickup and delivery .

Some dine-in restaurants may be using a call or text alert system to let people know when their tables are ready. Only one member of a dining party can wait inside the restaurant. At restaurants offering inside seating, customers should wear cloth face masks in areas where it is difficult to maintain social distancing of 6-feet from another person. These masks do not need to be worn while seated at a table, however. For contact tracing purposes, restaurants allowing patrons to dine inside must keep records of all their customers and complete contact information for one member of each dining party for at least 21 days.

Dining-in is not permitted yet at restaurants in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties where COVID-19 community transmission has been documented and remains a risk.

In response to restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, many restaurants in Maine have increased existing take-out options or started to offer take-out for the first time. Many have also simplified the online or over the phone ordering and paying ahead processes to make things simpler for diners. These restaurants let people pay ahead of time and pick up orders curbside at a pre-arranged time which limits person-to-person contact.

If the weather is nice, take-out food can be enjoyed outdoors at a park or at the beach. Or, the food can be taken back to where a visitor is staying and enjoyed.

Farmers’ Markets

Farmers’ markets are a big part of the summer season in Maine. After quarantining, out of state visitors can go to these markets to find locally grown and processed food and drink like fresh vegetables, cheeses, meats, pastries and wines to enjoy while in Maine or to take back home as gifts.

Those who want to shop farmers markets should know that while the farmers markets are operating this summer, they will look very different than in years past. There will be no onsite dining, music and congregating is strongly discouraged. Vendors are enforcing the six-feet between people social distancing and everyone should plan to wear face masks.

Like restaurants, many farms are also offering online ordering options where customers choose their items ahead of time, pay online and simply pick up their order on market day to minimize personal contact even further.

Shopping

Retail stores in Maine have reopened for shopping with extra safety precautions in place. After completing quarantine, tourists are free to visit open stores, galleries, gift shops and other commercial retail shops.

However, there are strict limits on how many people will be allowed inside any one store. These occupancy rates are determined by the establishment’s square footage. Any retail store with less than 7,500-square-feet can only have five people inside at one time. These limits increase as the square footage increases but the maximum is capped at 100 people in a store at a time. Face masks should be worn at all times when shopping in a store and management has the right to deny entrance to anyone not wearing a mask.

Before going out to shop, it’s a good idea to call ahead or check online if your favorite retail spot has modified hours, what it’s occupancy rate is and any other COVID-19 rules it may have in place.

Visiting parks, beaches and other outdoor spots

If Maine has one thing, it’s plenty of outdoor space in which to spread out and enjoy. Access to the parks is restricted to Maine residents and visitors who have completed their 14 days of quarantine.

Baxter State Park will increase recreational access on June 15 with the opening of its two main gates for vehicle access. Togue Pond and Matagamon gates will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for vehicle access on the park’s Tote Road. This opens up more than 60 miles of trail within 5 miles of the Tote Road, fishing access to more than 25 ponds and seven streams and several picnic and day-use areas. Visitors to the park are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and maintain the 6-foot distance from other people while outside.

Acadia National Park’s Park Loop Road is open to vehicle traffic. In the park, the Jordan Pond House Gift Shop and the Cadillac Mountain Eco Store are open along with the Jordan Pond House Restaurant for takeout and indoor dining. The Island Explorer bus service has been canceled for the 2020 season.

All state parks and historical sites are open for day use, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Among these are popular inland and coastal destinations like Crescent Beach, Kettle Cove, Popham Beach, Reid, Scarborough Beach, Two Lights and Ferry Beach state parks; Forts Baldwin and Popham; and Mackworth Island.

Gates to the state parks open at 9 a.m and close at sunset. All park events and programs have been canceled for the summer and all playgrounds and many restroom facilities are closed to the public.

Visitors to Maine’s outdoor spots should pack snacks and water ahead of time to avoid making stops along the way that could increase coming into close contact with other people. For that same reason, it’s strongly encouraged to stick to easier terrain to avoid accidents and injuries that can add stress to already busy first responders and medical workers.

Even outside in Maine it’s important to adhere to COVID-19 health restrictions including social distancing of six feet between people and wearing face masks. If necessary, step aside when passing other people on trails or paths. Tempting as it may be, don’t linger or loiter at scenic spots like waterfalls, summits or viewpoints. That way more people can enjoy those spots while maintaining social distancing.

