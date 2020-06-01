This year’s Fryeburg Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 1, 2020 9:59 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Fryeburg Fair has become the latest attraction to be canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The agricultural fair’s board of trustees announced Monday that the fair, originally scheduled for Oct. 4 to 11, won’t return until 2021. It is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3 to 10 next year.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The trustees said in a statement that the “decision did not come easy,” but was reached once organizers determined that implementing “social distancing” and other measures to halt the virus’ spread would be “near impossible.”

“Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year,” the trustees said in the statement.

The announcement comes after decisions last month to cancel the annual Bangor State Fair and to move the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity online. Organizers of both fairs expect to return in 2021.

The Fryeburg Fair was first held in 1851.