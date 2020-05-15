This year’s Bangor State Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• May 15, 2020 9:55 am

The Bangor State Fair has become the latest summer attraction to be canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The fair was scheduled to run from July 30 to Aug. 8, but will not be held until 2021, when it is tentatively scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 7, according to the Cross Insurance Center.

It is the latest summer attraction to be canceled due to the coronavirus. Bangor’s Memorial Day parade was canceled late last month, while the Queen City’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks have been postponed until Labor Day weekend in September. Other cities, including Portland, have canceled Independence Day celebrations.

Those decisions have followed the unveiling of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ four-stage plan to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, which includes a 50-person limit for public gatherings from June through August.

The fair was set to include new rides, nightly live music and other live entertainment, 4-H agricultural competition, a demolition derby and truck pulls, according to the Cross Insurance Center.

“We will use this additional time to work on making the 2021 Bangor State Fair one of the most exciting and memorable fairs yet. When we come back next year, our goal is to make the Bangor State Fair one of, if not the best fair in the state,” Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail said in a statement.

The Bangor State Fair is among the oldest in the country. It was first held in 1849.