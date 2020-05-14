Portland cancels its Fourth of July fireworks show

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 14, 2020 7:42 pm

Coronavirus concerns have forced Portland to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year.

City Manager Jon Jennings was forced to cancel the show because large social gatherings are not permitted and budget constraints preclude the city from covering the expense this year, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

“It is the city’s hope to bring back this annual tradition in 2021,” Grondin said in a statement released Thursday.

Portland’s decision follows Bangor’s announcement on Wednesday that its Fourth of July celebration, a downtown parade and fireworks show, have been rescheduled for Sept. 5, during Labor Day weekend. Renamed COVID Independence Day, the Bangor show will honor Mainers’ sacrifices over the past several months to halt the coronavirus’ spread. The name refers to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Tens of thousands typically attend the Portland show, which features music by the Portland Symphony Orchestra and is held on the city’s Eastern Promenade.