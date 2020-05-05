Common Ground Fair will be held virtually this year due to coronavirus

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• May 5, 2020 12:29 pm

Updated: May 5, 2020 12:31 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

One of the state’s largest agricultural fair has joined the ranks of 2020 events canceled due to the new coronavirus.

The Common Ground Country Fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27, will instead be held virtually this year, according to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, which announced the cancellation on its website Tuesday.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

“Our decision about the Fair was not taken lightly and is the product of feedback from our community, direction from our state’s administration and facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” MOFGA said.

The organization said it decided to make the move now to allow time for planning the change over to a virtual fair. More details about the change were not immediately available.

The Common Ground Country Fair started in 1977 and is held in Unity. MOFGA said the fair relies on the 2,500 volunteers each year, including 300 who work on it year round. The fair offers educational talks, vendors and an organic farmers market.

Organizers expect to hold a fair again in 2021, when MOFGA celebrates its 50th anniversary.