These are the types of businesses reopening in Maine today

• June 1, 2020 1:00 am

Many different types of Maine businesses and other facilities will be allowed to reopen under health guidelines on Monday after more than two months of closure in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here’s what will be allowed to reopen today.

Public gatherings

Starting Monday, the state will increase the number of people allowed to gather from 10 to 50, with specific guidelines in place for how to manage crowd density, spacing and hygiene. Additionally, public buildings such as museums and community centers will be allowed to reopen, again under different sets of health guidelines.

Restaurants and lodging

While restaurants in 12 other counties were allowed to open for dine-in service on May 18, starting Monday, restaurants in Penobscot County will be added to that list. Restaurants in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties are still closed to dine-in services, though they, along with restaurants in all other counties, may serve customers outside.

Hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts may open to Maine residents and non-residents who have completed a 14-day quarantine on June 1. Campgrounds and RV parks opened to Maine residents on May 22. On June 1, non-Maine residents may also stay at those businesses, but only if they have completed the quarantine.

Retail

All retail stores in Maine may reopen on June 1, with strict limits on the number of people allowed in a building. Presently, stores with 7,500 square feet or less may only have 5 people in the store at a time. Allowed occupancy levels go up with increases in square footage, topping out at 100 people in large stores such as Walmart.

Maine businesses are allowed to deny service or entry to people who are not wearing cloth face coverings, though there are exemptions for children under age 2, for children in child care and for people who have trouble breathing, related medical conditions or cannot remove a mask without assistance. No medical documentation is required to claim an exemption.

Outdoor recreation

Maine day camps and summer recreation programs may begin operating on June 1. Coastal state parks and beaches that closed in April due to overcrowding may also reopen on that date, as can campgrounds associated with them. Community sports programs for both youth and adults may also resume programming on June 1.

Education

Maine school districts that offer summer educational programming may begin those programs on June 1, with a limit on 10 students per teacher. The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will also begin offering motorcycle training courses for motorcycle licenses on that day.

