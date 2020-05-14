Hotels can resume taking reservations for Mainers and visitors who quarantine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 14, 2020 3:12 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Hotels and other lodging establishments in Maine can begin accepting reservations for June 1 or later for residents and out-of-staters who have completed a 14-day quarantine, the state announced on Thursday.

The state has not yet made changes to the 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers that has been criticized by the hospitality industry, though both Gov. Janet Mills and Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a release that they are looking for ways to adjust it in order to allow more tourism.

Thursday’s announcement allows lodging facilities, including hotels and platforms such as Airbnb, to accept reservations for two weeks before they are permitted to open on June 1. Such establishments had been barred from accepting reservations since an April 3 executive order from the Democratic governor.

Upon reopening, lodging facilities must follow guidelines released by the Department of Economic and Community Development on Thursday. They include requiring employees to wear face masks, limiting use of shared handheld devices and increased sanitation practices, as well as barring buffets and self-serve areas and restricting access to pools and gyms.

The guidelines do not include overt capacity limits, though they say that rooms should be “left vacant for a period of time to allow for deep cleaning, disinfectant and cleaners to dry, and reasonable air exchange.”

Hotels and other lodging facilities will be allowed to resume operations on June 1 before a scheduled expansion of services to more travelers now set for July 1. All of that will follow the reopening remote wilderness camping operations on May 18.

