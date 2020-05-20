Has coronavirus affected your retirement plans? We want to hear from you.

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 20, 2020 11:17 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

As the coronavirus has upended Maine’s economy, we want to understand how the pandemic and the related economic crisis affects seniors who are planning for retirement.

More than 100,000 Mainers have filed for unemployment during the crisis, but many have run into problems with the state’s system. Businesses in some parts of the state are reopening, but not necessarily with the ability to rehire all their workers. The stock market has plummeted, affecting 401(k)s and other savings funds. These economic problems pose unique challenges to seniors planning for retirement and those who are retired.

Please take the survey below to tell us about how coronavirus is affecting your retirement plans. We’ll never use your name in our coverage without your permission.