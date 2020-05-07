New weekly jobless claims surge as more Mainers become eligible

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 7, 2020 8:43 am

Updated: May 7, 2020 8:43 am

This story will be updated.

New jobless claims in Maine rose sharply last week as self-employed workers and independent contractors became eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time.

Mainers submitted 16,100 new jobless claims to the state for the week of April 26 to May 2, according to new data released by the Maine Department of Labor on Thursday morning.

Of those, 10,500 claims were filed by newly eligible self-employed workers and independent contractors, according to the Department of Labor. They became eligible for jobless benefits under a new federal program included in the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress in late March.

The remaining 5,600 claims were for state jobless benefits, down 1,900 from the week before, the department said.

Total jobless claims over the past four weeks have totaled 48,502, or 7 percent of Maine’s total civilian workforce. Jobless claims peaked the week of March 29 to April 4 at 30,899 new weekly claims. Those claims fell sharply to 13,421 for the week of April 5 to April 11, ending three weeks of record high unemployment filings. Jobless claims for the week ending April 18 totaled 11,561 and 7,420 for the week ending April 25.

Before new restrictions on businesses in the state took effect in March, 634 new jobless claims were filed for the week of March 8 to March 14, according to state data.

New jobless claims are still higher than the state’s previous record of 5,634 weekly claims set in January 2009 during the Great Recession, according to state data.

Maine’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent in March, compared with 3.2 percent in February and 3.1 percent a year ago. That continues a four-year streak of record low unemployment, but the rate is based on labor force information culled during the week of March 12, before new restrictions curtailed economic activity in Maine to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

