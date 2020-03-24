Man killed in Millinocket shooting donates organs in ‘last heroic act’

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 24, 2020 3:37 pm

The East Millinocket man shot and killed on March 15 in Millinocket donated his organs so that others might live in his “last heroic act,” according to the obituary for Cameron Pelkey, 23, of East Millinocket.

Pelkey, who died Thursday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, graduated in 2014 from Thornton Academy in Saco, according to his obituary published Tuesday in the Bangor Daily News. He attended the University of Maine, majoring in accounting, and worked at the Millinocket McDonald’s.

The obituary said Pelkey “could make you laugh with his one liners full of sarcasm or make you think with wisdom beyond his years. He had a kind, warm smile, and an infectious charm.”

He is survived by his mother, Amy Linscott of East Millinocket, father Michael Pelkey of Brunswick, a half-sister, grandmothers and other relatives.

Pelkey was shot the night of March 15 inside a home at 308B Penobscot Ave., in Millinocket. He died of a single gunshot wound, according to the Maine State Police.

Jason Mulligan, 45, has been charged with aggravated attempted murder and is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor in connection with Pelkey’s death. He is expected to be charged with murder once the Penobscot County grand jury convenes in May. Grand jury sessions throughout the state have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been made public because the judge sealed the police affidavit in the case.

If convicted of attempted murder, Mulligan would face up to 30 years in prison. He would face between 25 years and life if charged with and convicted of murder.