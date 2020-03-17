Bail set at $50,000 for man accused in Millinocket shooting

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

The Bangor man accused of trying to kill another man in Millinocket on Sunday night made his first court appearance Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video from the Penobscot County Jail.

Jason Mulligan, 45, is charged with aggravated attempted murder in connection with the shooting that seriously wounded the victim.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea is prosecuting the case, which is an indication of how seriously the man, whose name has not been released, was injured.

The Maine Attorney General’s office prosecutes all homicides but does not normally handle attempted murder cases.

Details about the shooting were not made public because the judge impounded the police affidavit in the case.

Mulligan, who had bruising under his right eye, was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury. The grand jury will not meet again until May due to coronavirus-prevention precautions imposed last week by the Maine court system.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson on Tuesday set bail at $100,000 surety or $50,000 cash on the attempted murder charge at Zainea’s request.

Mulligan is facing unrelated felony and misdemeanor charges filed by the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office, including possession of heroin, theft by unauthorized taking and violations of conditions of release.

His next court date was set for May 11.

Zainea declined to comment on the case. It is the practice of the attorney general’s office not to comment on pending cases.

Mulligan was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the Maine State Police tactical team entered a home at 308B Penobscot Ave., Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday. Millinocket police responded to the home at about 5 p.m. to find that Mulligan had barricaded himself inside.

The owner of the home has not been identified.

The injured man is in his 20s, McCausland said. He was taken by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after initially being treated at Millinocket Regional Hospital.

The man who was shot, along with a man and woman who were not injured, were rescued from the home after the tactical team entered it.

If convicted of aggravated attempted murder, Mulligan faces up to life in prison.