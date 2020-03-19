Man wounded Sunday in Millinocket shooting dies of his injuries

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• March 19, 2020 4:28 pm

A 23-year old Millinocket man seriously wounded Sunday in a shooting inside a Millinocket home has died of his injuries, according to the Maine State Police.

Cameron Pelkey died overnight Wednesday into Thursday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy performed Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed that Pelkey died of a single gunshot wound, McCausland said.

Jason Mulligan, 45, was charged with aggravated attempted murder and is being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor in connection with Pelkey’s death. He is expected to be charged with murder now that the victim has died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been made public because the judge sealed the police affidavit in the case.

Mulligan had a bruise under his right eye and cuts on his face when he appeared before a judge Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video from the jail. Police have not explained how he got them.

Mulligan was not asked to enter a plea to the aggravated attempted murder charge because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury. The grand jury will not meet again until May due to coronavirus-prevention precautions the Maine court system imposed last week.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson on Tuesday set bail at $100,000 surety or $50,000 cash on the attempted murder charge at the request of Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea, who is prosecuting the case.

Zainea has declined to comment on the circumstances that led to the shooting. It is the practice of the attorney general’s office not to comment on pending cases.

David Bate, Mulligan’s Bangor attorney, also refused to comment on behalf of his client.

Mulligan is facing unrelated felony and misdemeanor charges filed by the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office, including possession of heroin, theft by unauthorized taking and violations of conditions of release.

His next court date is set for May 11.

His criminal history as an adult dates back to Jan. 15, 1993, when he was charged by the Millinocket police with a misdemeanor assault about two weeks after he turned 18, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification. Since then, Mulligan has been convicted of numerous thefts, misdemeanors and felonies; drug possession and drug trafficking; as well as operating under the influence of intoxicant and driving with a suspended license. The longest sentence he’s served was 14 months at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham on a felony theft conviction in 2016.

His last address was listed as East Millinocket as of Feb. 13, although McCausland said he most recently lived in Bangor.

Mulligan was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the Maine State Police tactical team entered a home at 308B Penobscot Ave. Millinocket police responded to the home at about 5 p.m. to find that Mulligan had barricaded himself inside.

The owner of the home has not been identified.

Pelkey, along with a man and woman who were not injured, were rescued from the home after the tactical team entered it.

If convicted of aggravated attempted murder, Mulligan faces up to life in prison. Mulligan would face between 25 years and life in prison if charged with and convicted of murder.