Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Collective outrage needed after swastika display, standing with Nordic Aquafarms, Hike for the Homeless

Collective outrage needed after swastika display

The display of a swastika flag at a Bernie Sanders rally in Arizona indicates the filth of Nazism, racism and disregard for human decency has not only been laying underground in America, but cultivated. Whether we are Democrats, independents, or Republicans, our collective outrage needs to be voiced.

This was not merely a taunt at Sanders. It disrespected American values, religious or non-religious, and it disrespected the men and women who put their lives on the line to save our great nation during World War II.

Richard Glueck

Winterport

Hike for the Homeless

I am currently serving with the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter Board of Directors. The annual Hike for the Homeless is coming up on Saturday, April 11. This year’s hike is especially exciting because it marks the 25th year of this important event. It’s also very important to me personally.

Twenty-three years ago, I was also homeless myself, along with my husband, toddler girl and newborn baby boy. Despite the fact that my husband was working full time, our income was not enough for us to afford the housing available at the time.

I cannot emphasize this enough: It’s an experience that never leaves you. Never again will I take for granted having a roof over my head or a safe place to sleep. I will never forget having a few basic necessities packed into garbage bags and wondering if the local shelter would have a place for us.

You might be very surprised at who the people are in our communities experiencing homelessness. Some are living in substandard housing. Some are couch-surfing with friends. Some would consider either of those options a luxury.

The Hike for the Homeless is the biggest community fundraiser for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, which provides shelter and services to people like me experiencing housing insecurity or even risking exposure to the elements and other dangers that come from not having a secure roof overhead.

If you have further questions about the hike, about sponsorship, the services the shelter provides and other ways you can participate, visit our website at bangorareashelter.org or call 207-947-0092.

Lisa Shaw

Bangor

Bring back the pros

I concur with Charles Smith’s letter to the editor regarding the OpEd page — it’s time to bring back the pros. Last Thursday, we had Matthew Gagnon and David Farmer rehashing the obvious.

It is not necessary to read their column to know what it says: the same thing as last week. If you could get one column a month out of Erin Rhoda, you would go a long way toward salvaging an otherwise boring page.

Richard Langley

Fort Kent

Standing with Nordic Aquafarms

Belfast has been my home since 1983, when I first started teaching at the local high school here.

For the record, I can honestly say that I have been an environmentalist ever since I can remember. While at the high school, I started the paper recycling project, but was told later that the janitors had been instructed to just “dump all the paper into the trash with everything else!”

I also tried to convince our principal to quit the use of plastic and/or Styrofoam and was scoffed at for this idea. So please, do not ever toss me into the anti-environmentalist camp, and I am growing increasingly fond of the line, “Don’t confuse nimbyism with environmentalism!”

I am writing today in support of the Nordic Aquafarms venture. It has not been an easy decision; however, after soul-searching, diving into the facts and familiarizing myself with the outstanding professionals that Nordic Aquafarms has brought to our community, I finally decided to stand with Nordic Aquafarms for the following reasons:

First, we need more sustainable food sources on our planet. The world population is growing disproportionately to the availability of healthy nourishment choices.

Second, Nordic Aquafarms will bring in jobs; I am confident that adequate training will be provided.

Finally, what company would run the risk of losing up to $500 million by being shut down within a year by the Department of Environmental Protection? The agency’s mission of protecting human and environmental health will guide us safely through our Nordic Aquafarms process.

Lila Nation

Belfast

A chance to repair relations with Maine tribes

As Sen. Dave Miramant suggested at the Judicial Committee hearing for LD 2094, changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act are long overdue.

My primary concern with the content of Caitlin Andrews’ Feb. 15 article in the BDN is her seemingly deferential coverage of Matt Manahan, lawyer for paper and textile concerns who argued that proposed changes could cost his clients “millions of dollars.”

Viewed in context (past history and present crisis) this economically biased logic is inexcusable. When will it be time, both as individuals and as a state, to stand, as Sen. Mitt Romney so bravely did recently on another issue, for moral principles over compulsions of politics and economy?

Were past negotiations carried out “in the middle of the night” — as the article’s concluding quote seems to negate? A fuller perspective on this question is necessary. Gov. Janet Millis may be missing an important chance to repair relations with the tribes, so damaged by her previous work as attorney general.

David Putnam

Brooklin

Vote for those who value human life

Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins recently voted against advancing S. 3275, a bill that would have prevented abortions for babies at the stage of development that has them capable of feeling the pain of the violence that is happening to them. King went further into the quagmire voting not to advance S. 311, the bill that would have required living babies born after a failed abortion to be aided with lifesaving measures.

Remember, our tax dollars are used to fund a abortions in Maine, thanks to a new law signed and supported by Gov. Janet Mills. This, along with the assisted-suicide law she also supported, has Maine as the “dirigo” state, being one of the states leading a culture of death movement.

What a confusing, mixed message to our young people who are, not coincidentally, attempting suicide more frequently than ever. Let’s vote for leaders who value human life.

Donald Mendell

Palmyra

