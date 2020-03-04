Thursday, March 5, 2020: What do we want for America, why I’m impressed by Bond, no jail expansion

• March 4, 2020 11:18 am

What do we want for America?

We can see climate change with our own eyes now, and if we do not make fundamental changes quickly, our world could become unlivable in our grandchildren’s time. And yet, moderate and conservative politicians believe that we can only afford to take little, ineffectual steps. Fortunately, Betsy Sweet, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren all propose the powerful, fundamental steps that would actually solve the crisis.

Americans pay more for healthcare than people in any other country, our health outcomes are not better. This is because healthcare for private profit is the wrong approach. Moderate and conservative politicians insist that healthcare for all is impossible and health insurance companies must continue to profit from our health care.

Unfortunately, money controls Washington, stealing our freedom to govern ourselves in our best interests. Moderate and conservative politicians do not believe we should challenge the power of corporations and the super-rich. Only totally committed leaders like Sanders, Warren and Sweet will persist enough to get money out of politics.

And in order to fix our climate and healthcare system, we will have to reclaim our democracy from corporate control.

Moderate and conservative politicians tell us we cannot afford a government that has freedom and fairness for all, and protects our grandchildren from a climate crisis, but we can have whatever government we vote for.

The important question, is what do we want?

Richard Thomas

Waterville

Why I’m impressed by Bond

When a candidate for public office has raked in millions of dollars, we’re told that the candidate is winning.

When a candidate hasn’t raised as much money as his or her competitor, we’re told that the candidate is failing to connect with voters.

When a candidate chooses not to accept money, we’re not told that the candidate even exists.

There is something very wrong with this picture.

We can change that by electing candidates who measure success based on how many voters they’ve listened to, not how many dollars they’ve received.

One such candidate here in Maine is Tiffany Bond. She’s running for the U.S. Senate. She refuses to accept any money. Not a single penny. Instead of fundraising, she engages in what she calls “Maineraising” by encouraging Mainers to buy from local businesses and donate to local charities — keeping Mainers’ money in Maine instead of sending it to out-of-state advertising firms and political consultants.

Instead of spending other people’s money, Bond spends her time listening to real Mainers like you and me, answering our questions and offering real solutions to the challenges we face — rather than the vague talking points and feel-good platitudes offered by most politicians.

I hope you’ll take a moment to get to know Tiffany Bond. Find her on social media. Talk with her. Ask her some questions. (She’ll answer them!) Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Green or independent, I think you’ll be as impressed by her as I am.

Adrian Dowling

South Portland

Doing what’s best for Maine

I remember when I was a child and the land behind my home was clear cut. I remember hearing the harvester and delimber roaring in the forest while I was out in the yard. I would follow the trails I once walked with my father, and they were nothing like they had been before. I wouldn’t want any other person to have the land that they have known their whole lives be violated like that.

Sporting land is full of heritage, tradition and memories, and to see that ruined by human interaction is a shame. Central Maine Power’s transmission corridor will have the same effect on the land it is built on. It would be pointless to hurt the land that makes our state so special.

The CMP corridor would most benefit Massachusetts and Hydro-Quebec. Therefore, I believe it is not in the best interest of Mainers. To those who still hold close the values and practice of outdoor recreation, this land is more valuable in its tradition than with a power transmission line.

If a referendum is placed on the November 2020 ballot questioning the CMP corridor, do what is best for Maine and vote no.

Colby Brown

Glenburn

No jail expansion

Recent articles about the proposed Penobscot County Jail expansion fail to address the larger and most important reasons to oppose this project.

Granted, the proposed eight-story structure would be an eyesore in downtown Bangor. Of greater concern is the proposal to jail even more people, when viable alternatives exist. The United States has the world’s highest rate of incarceration. An “if we build it, they will come” mindset ensures there will be no incentive to use those alternatives.

Bail reform could quickly eliminate overcrowding at the jail. Currently, the majority of the prisoners are pre-trial detainees, and they wait months for their day in court. Cash bail ensures that the poorest people, although presumed innocent, will lose months of their lives languishing in county jails, while at the expense of taxpayers, they lose jobs, opportunities for treatment and education, and the ability to care for dependent children and elders.

Our tax dollars should be used to treat substance use disorders and mental illness, and to create a more equitable society through affordable housing, education and medical care. Harsher punishments do not deter crime. Rather, incarceration perpetuates the very problems that it purports to resolve.

To learn more about why the jail expansion is a bad idea, visit the website for No Penobscot County Jail Expansion.

Jamila Levasseur

Waldo

BDN OpEd section columnists

I used to read almost all of the BDN OpEd section. Now I’m reduced to just skimming through it, only to read a few of the regular opinion columnists. It’s time to bring back the pros (Jennifer Rubin, Dana Milbank and Kathleen Parker). The BDN will be better for it.

Charles R. Smith

Hampden

Collins no longer has my support

For years, I have been a Democrat who supports Susan Collins. But no more.

A number of the votes she has recently chosen were not what I would have expected from her. She is no Margaret Chase Smith, and for that she has lost my vote.

Earle Rafuse

Bangor