Janet Mills splits with top Democrats to hit ‘sweeping nature’ of tribal sovereignty effort

• February 14, 2020 11:01 am

Updated: February 14, 2020 11:04 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills split with top Democratic lawmakers to say in a Friday letter she is concerned with the “sweeping nature” of a slate of recommendations from a Maine task force on restoring sovereignty to four federally recognized tribes.

Mills, a Democrat, made repairing relations with tribes an early priority after taking office in 2019. But tribal leaders have voiced concerns that negotiations over a domestic violence bill spelled trouble for 22 recommendations made by the Indian Claims Task Force covering subject areas including taxation, fishing, hunting, natural resources, gambling and the judiciary.

The task force is looking to adjust the provisions of a state law corresponding to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, a federal law that settled a massive land claim by the Penobscot Nation and Passamaquoddy tribe but boxed Maine tribes out of sovereignty provisions that other tribes enjoy under U.S. law.

Mills split with House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, on the bill. The legislative leaders supported it on Friday. Mills supported some provisions while outlining concerns about several others in a letter to the Judiciary Committee on Friday during a day-long hearing on the recommendations.

The governor said the impacts on non-tribal citizens were not given due consideration and could make state-tribal relationships worse. She said changes that would allow tribes to regulate natural resources would give Maine communities “no influence” on development of projects.

In her letter, Mills said she was “deeply concerned that if enacted in its current form, this bill would actually have the opposite of its intended effect and would lead to the degradation of the Tribal-State relationship by giving rise to disputes and disagreements” over its provisions.

Mills also said it was “unclear” how federal law would regulate areas designated as tribal land under the proposal and wondered how the state would navigate criteria allowing it to regulate fishing by natives off tribal lands “solely for conservation purposes.”

She also touched on the tribal rights to taxation, saying no longer allowing the state to collect taxes on tribal land would have “obvious consequences” for the state, municipalities and small businesses looking to compete against tribal businesses.

In testimony on Friday, Jackson called the slate of recommendations a way to restore a “viable relationship” between the state and its tribes. Gideon said the bill creates a way for the tribes to “enjoy the same rights, privileges and powers” of the country’s other federal tribes.

Mills agreed with the need to create a conflict resolution mechanism and supported the tribes’ right to try members for minor crimes committed on tribal lands. She said she was committed to working to “remove disparities for tribal citizens.”