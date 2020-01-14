Maine panel recommends treating tribes less like cities and towns in milestone report

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A task force dedicated to proposing revisions to state law governing Maine’s indigenous people is recommending treating tribes less like cities and towns amid other items with a goal of restoring sovereignty and parity to all tribes.

The Maine Indian Claims Task Force released a final report outlining changes it says should be made to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act, which has caused friction between the tribes and the state of Maine for decades since it was passed in 1980.

The report, a milestone for the state under Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who has vowed to restore Maine’s fraught relations with tribes, will be presented to the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The task force made 22 recommendations.

It seeks to have the state recognize the tribes as independent tribal governments and less like municipalities and to treat those tribes the same, noting the Aroostook Band of Micmacs are subject to a different state law — one the tribes never ratified — and that the law treats the Houlton Band of Maliseet differently than the Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy.

Recognizing that sovereignty could mean restoring tribes’ gambling, natural resources and legal rights that will be wrapped into a single piece of legislation. A public hearing for that bill is expected to be held in February. Gambling rights could be the biggest sticking point, since tribal efforts to enter the casino market have been denied by voters and the Legislature.

Emphasized in the report is the need for a mechanism to resolve future disputes and to recognize the act as a “dynamic” document. It says the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission should have “explicit authority” to introduce legislation to change the act, rather than relying on the governor or a legislator to do so. It recommends reviewing the law every two years.