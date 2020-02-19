CMP installs its former CEO as executive chairman as it struggles to restore service quality

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 19, 2020 9:53 am

This story will be updated.

Central Maine Power is bringing its CEO from the 1990s back in a move that the company said would help it restore “quality service to its Maine customers.”

The company announced Wednesday morning that it had appointed David Flanagan to serve as the executive chairman of its board of directors. Flanagan led the utility as its CEO from 1994 to 2000, a period that overlapped with the great power outages following the ice storm of 1998, according to a news release.

CMP’s current CEO, Doug Herling, will report to Flanagan, who began his new role Tuesday, the company said.

Both before and after his tenure with CMP, Flanagan served in a number of high-profile roles in the nonprofit and public sectors. He served as chief counsel to Gov. Joseph Brennan in the 1980s. And the University of Maine System has twice tapped Flanagan to lead restructuring efforts.

In 2009, the Harvard University and Boston College Law School graduate led a University of Maine System task force that recommended ways to cut costs in the seven-university system.

Then, he served as the University of Southern Maine’s president from 2014 to 2015, when the university worked to close a $16 million budget gap by eliminating 51 positions and five programs.