Mainers could face higher rates initially with consumer-owned utility, report finds

• February 18, 2020 11:37 am

Updated: February 18, 2020 11:43 am

This story will be updated

An independent study on how proposed legislation to replace Central Maine Power and Emera Maine with a consumer-owned utility would affect consumers found they may pay higher rates in the short-term, but those costs should go down once the new utility is up and running.

The 100-page report conducted by London Economics International highlighted other tradeoffs of the proposal. The report was sent to legislators over the weekend.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission asked London Economics to conduct the study after the Legislature’s energy committee last June asked for more information on the potential effects of the proposed creation of the Maine Power Delivery Authority, which would be owned and controlled by Maine consumers. London Economics is a global economic, financial and strategic advisory firm specializing in utilities,

The controversial proposal, LD 1646, came in response to frustration over high rates by CMP and Emera Maine, renewable energy policies and ongoing customer service issues.

Only one other U.S. state, Nebraska, has a statewide consumer-owned utility to deliver electricity.

London Economics looked at the expected effects on electricity rates, utility employees and ratepayers and any possible alternatives or amendments to the LD 1646 proposal to address obstacles to its implementation.

London Economics said in its summary that its report would not recommend or dissuade the Legislature from passing LD 1646.

The consumer-owned utility would be nonprofit and tax-exempt. It would buy and then own the transmission and distribution assets of CMP and Emera Maine.

One of the tradeoffs the report found between the proposed and current utilities is that Maine electric ratepayers may face higher transmission and distribution rates in the near-term with the consumer-owned utility as it buys assets and starts operations. But those rates should be lower in the future because of its tax-exempt status.

And the tax-exempt status will give a consumer-owned utility access to lower financing costs than the public utilities have.

Another major tradeoff is that Maine electric ratepayers could forego paying local, state and federal taxes as much as is allowable. But Maine taxpayers, which include businesses from out of state operating in Maine, “would like to see electric utility service continue to contribute to the tax base in the state,” London Economics wrote.

There also are union considerations. A consumer-owned utility could save money using nonunion labor. But changes in labor costs linked to LD 1646 account for less than 3 percent of the total labor costs of CMP and Emera Maine combined, London Economics found.

The report also listed things that LD 1646 does not help with. If enacted, LD 1646 would not eliminate the costs of administration and management of the transmission and distribution portions of the electric utility business. It also would not guarantee free improvements in reliability or customer service. And it would not ensure financial benefits to local residents, according to London Economics.

"Maine taxpayers may experience reduced public services or higher taxes if (state or local) tax revenues decline due to the [Maine Power Delivery Authority's] tax-exempt status and depending on the compensation of the contractor," the report said.

“Maine taxpayers may experience reduced public services or higher taxes if (state or local) tax revenues decline due to the [Maine Power Delivery Authority’s] tax-exempt status and depending on the compensation of the contractor,” the report said.

London Economics said the two biggest effects on benefits to ratepayers of the consumer-owned utility will be the cost of buying CMP’s and Emera Maine’s assets and the structure of future capital investments.

The report recommended that the Legislature consider applying the same regulatory oversight by the utilities commission that currently exists for certain operations.

London Economics also recommended changes to LD 1646, including possibly having ratepayers elect the utility’s board instead of having the governor appoint them.