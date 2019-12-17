Camden Hills senior named national soccer player of the year

Kristina Kelly of Camden Hills Regional High School is in a class by herself.

The dynamic striker at the Rockport school has achieved what it believed to be a first for a Maine high school athlete in being named the United Soccer Coaches High School Girls National Player of the Year.

Windjammers coach Meredith Messer confirmed the development on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly, a team captain, earned All-America honors for the third straight year after totaling 49 goals and 20 assists this fall to lead Camden Hills to an 18-0 season and its fourth straight state title.

The four-year starter for coach Meredith Messer’s club concluded her career with 149 goals, third most in Maine soccer history. Kelly scored in 69 of her 72 matches and is a three-time Class A player of the year as well as the state’s 2018 Gatorade Maine girls soccer player of the year.

This story will be updated.