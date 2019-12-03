Heavy snow heading toward Bangor. As much as 2 inches an hour could fall at times.

Another winter storm hit Maine on Tuesday morning, and it is expected to dump as much as 9 inches of fresh powder.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern, central and coastal Maine through 6 p.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Down East coast.

The storm is expected to dump 4 to 9 inches across a wide swath of the state, according to a weather service advisory. The snow will be heavy at times, with as much as 1 to 2 inches falling an hour.

Snow and sleet began to fall over Greater Bangor about 6 a.m., adding a white coating to slick roads. That snowfall will grow in intensity from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for much of eastern Maine, according to the weather service.

Greater Bangor could see up to 9 inches of fresh snow from this latest storm, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

That mirrors forecast accumulation for central and northern Penobscot County and eastern Aroostook County, with up to 10 inches of snow expected in Lincoln, Millinocket, Houlton and Caribou, according to the weather service.

Snowfall will lessen toward the Canadian border, where up to 8 inches and 7 inches are forecast for Madawaska and Fort Kent, respectively, and northwest of Bangor, where up to 7 inches are forecast for Greenville and 4 inches near Clayton Lake, according to the weather service.

Coastal Hancock and Washington County will be spared the brunt of the snow accumulation, but up to a quarter inch of sleet and freezing rain is expected from Bar Harbor to Eastport, the weather service reports. Lesser amounts of sleet and freezing rain are expected inland toward Bangor.

Here are forecast snow, ice, and sleet amounts, plus an approximate onset time. We have raised snow totals a bit. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/DNnfGpdzIu — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 2, 2019

The storm prompted a number of school closings across the state, including in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Calais, Ellsworth, Falmouth, Glenburn, Lewiston and Portland. Beal College and Husson University in Bangor canceled classes, as well as Maine Maritime Academy in Castine. The University of Maine in Orono canceled classes until 10 a.m., but the University of Maine Police Department said weather conditions will continue to be assessed throughout the day.

Gov. Janet Mills on Monday said that all state government offices will open at 11 a.m. due to the storm.

“With heavy snowfall, strong gusts of wind, and sleet and ice beginning tonight and moving into tomorrow, I am declaring a delayed opening for state government,” Mills said. “We will continue to monitor the weather as it develops, and, in the meantime, I urge all Maine people to drive carefully and to give ample room to road maintenance crews and first responders.”

Emera Maine said Monday that it was deploying additional crews in preparation for the storm, coming days after a Thanksgiving storm left thousands without power.

“With the potential for wet, heavy snow overnight and through Tuesday, we’re arranging for extra staffing beginning tonight,” Stan Hartin, Emera Maine’s storm manager, said Monday. “While we’ll be working to safely address any outages as quickly as possible, we also ask our customers to help themselves stay safe by planning for the storm. Make sure you have a supply of fresh water, nonperishable food, batteries and flashlights. Be mindful of travel advisories and always follow manufacturer guidelines when using a generator.”

As of 7:25 a.m., Emera Maine reported no outages, while Central Maine Power reported only isolated outages across Franklin, Kennebec and York counties.

The storm comes on the heels of a round of snow caused by a complex low-pressure system moving out of the Midwest and Great Lakes that hit parts of Maine and New Hampshire late Sunday.

That round of snow dumped up to 2 inches across Androscoggin, Cumberland and Oxford counties, according to the weather service office in Gray. Snowfall piled higher across York County, where 9 inches fell in York, 5.5 inches in Kennebunk and more than 7 inches near Ogunquit, and in southern New Hampshire, where some counties saw more than a foot of snow, the weather service reports.

