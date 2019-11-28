Gusts up to 35 mph will follow Thanksgiving snow

A winter storm moved into Maine overnight into Thursday morning, bringing with it snow and wind as many Mainers prepared to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Piscataquis, central and northern Penobscot, southern Aroostook and Washington counties through 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been put in place until 1 p.m. for interior Hancock and southern Penobscot counties as well as the western mountains.

The storm brought rain into Greater Bangor on Wednesday evening before changing into snow overnight. By the time the snow moves out later Thursday, the Bangor area could see up to 3 inches of fresh snow, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

Snow has been moderate to heavy across central areas. Roads including I-95 north to Bangor will be slippery and snow covered early this morning. Snow will taper off later this morning. Blustery today and Friday. Turning much colder on Friday. #mewx pic.twitter.com/1Ya8PO1nY3 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 28, 2019

Heaviest accumulation will be concentrated in a band across Piscataquis, central Penobscot, southern Aroostook and northern Washington counties, with up to 11 inches expected in Greenville, 9 inches in Millinocket, 8 inches in Lincoln and 6 inches in Houlton, according to the weather service.

Further to the north, the snowfall will taper, with 2 inches or fewer expected to accumulate from Presque Isle to the Saint John Valley along the Canadian border, the weather service reports.

Likewise, the immediate coast will be spared the brunt of the storm, with less than an inch forecast from Bar Harbor to Eastport, according to the weather service.

The storm comes as Northeast was expected to see the heaviest travel volume for the Thanksgiving holiday since 2005. The weather service warned that anyone planning to travel should expect snow-covered roads and at times limited visibility.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel,” a weather service advisory read.

The storm was cited as the cause for a number of crashes late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with several reported in Franklin County, including a rollover in New Sharon, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

The storm also caused a spate of outages across the state, with Emera Maine and Central Maine Power reporting 25,206 customers without power, as of 8:56 a.m.

Gusty winds are expected Thanksgiving Day through Friday and may lead to blowing snow. The map below shows the maximum of all forecast gusts at the top of each hour. Actual peak gusts in between hours will be greater. #mewx pic.twitter.com/30FOLwToMV — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 27, 2019

That fresh snow will be followed with high winds that could further limit visibility at times. Gusts are expected to reach up to 35 mph across much of the state Thursday into Friday, the weather service reports.

Heaviest winds will blow along the coast, where gusts could reach up to 39 mph in Bar Harbor, 40 mph in Machias and 48 mph in Eastport, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

Meanwhile, Greater Bangor can expect gusts as high as 36 mph, and gusts could blow up to 31 mph down in Portland.

Despite the lingering winds, Friday will see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s to the mid-30s from north to south, according to the weather service.