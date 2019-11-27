State
Thanksgiving holiday could see heaviest travel volume in 15 years

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Motorists makes their way north on Interstate 295 through Portland in this February 2013 file photo.
By Willis Ryder Arnold, Maine Public

Triple A said holiday travel this week will likely reach its greatest volume across the country — and in New England — since 2005.

“We’re expecting about 55 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more over the holiday period,” said Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England. “And that’s about a 3 percent increase over last year.”

Moody urged drivers to plan ahead — and avoid distracted driving. He said those traveling by plane or highway this year should factor in additional time to ensure they reach their destinations safely.

Travel was expected to peak when holiday travelers and regular commuters converge late Wednesday afternoon.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


