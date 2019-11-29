Several thousand Mainers still without power after Thanksgiving storm

Thousands of Mainers lost power after a wind storm rolled across the state late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, bringing heavy winds, rain and up to a foot of snow in some places.

About 4,700 customers were still without power late Friday morning, with the majority of those outages in Piscataquis, Somerset and Franklin counties.

As of 11:50 a.m., Central Maine Power was reporting that 4,514 customers still lacked power in its territory. Emera Maine was reporting 192 outages.

Piscataquis and Somerset counties each had about 1,600 outages, according to utility officials. About 750 were reported in Franklin County.

The Thanksgiving storm brought rain into Greater Bangor on Wednesday evening before changing into snow overnight. It left about 2 inches of fresh snow in the Queen City, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

The greatest snowfall was reported in some of Maine’s northern sections, with about 12 inches reported in several communities: Kingsbury Plantation in Piscataquis County; Orient in Aroostook County; and Carroll Plantation and the town of Lakeville in Penobscot County.

