Man accused of stealing donation jars for family of slain Waterville woman

A Winslow man has been accused of stealing donation bins meant for the family of a slain Waterville woman.

Christopher Hodges, 31, was charged with two counts of theft for allegedly stealing two donation bins that had been placed at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue and on Upper Main Street in Waterville to benefit the family of 29-year-old Melissa Sousa.

Hodges was identified as the suspect through surveillance video, according to police.

Hodges was at the Kennebec County Jail on an unrelated violation of probation. He was charged on Saturday, according to police.

Sousa was found dead in her Waterville apartment building in October, and her former coworkers at the Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue decided to help pay for her funeral by collecting donations.

Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, has been charged in her death.

Lovejoy claims he shot her after she allegedly pushed him down the stairs and tried to shoot him, but the gun didn’t fire.