Waterville man shot girlfriend twice, put her body in basement, court documents show

The Waterville man arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend admitted to police that he shot her twice, then covered her body in a tarp before putting it in the basement of their house, according to court documents.

Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, was arrested by Waterville police late Tuesday night for having a loaded gun in his Jeep. On Thursday, the Maine Attorney General’s office charged him with the murder of Melissa Sousa, 29.

He was taken to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, where he is currently being held without bail. He is due to appear in court at 3 p.m. Friday in Augusta.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s officer examined Sousa’s body Thursday and ruled her death a homicide, according to a police affidavit filed in court.

WGME | CBS 13 WGME | CBS 13

Sousa was first reported missing by a friend on Tuesday. Lovejoy’s brother and Sousa’s other friends told Waterville police soon after that they were concerned for her safety. Lovejoy had been abusive to Sousa and threatened to kill her in the past, they said.

Sousa’s friends also showed police a video clip in which Lovejoy can be heard threatening to kill her, accompanied by a noise like firearm being racked back, according to the affidavit.

Police found Lovejoy at his house on Gold Street in Waterville on Tuesday while investigating the missing person’s report filed for Sousa, but he refused to let them into the basement or watch surveillance camera footage. He told them that Sousa had dropped their kids off at the nearby bus stop that morning and left.

When detectives gained access to Lovejoy’s apartment to retrieve Sousa’s children after his arrest they found a towel, black coveralls, a pair of tan work boots and a roll of duct tape with reddish brown stains. There was a bottle of ammonia in the bathroom — which had recently been cleaned. A detective observed similar stains on Lovejoy’s pants and socks while interviewing him.

Lovejoy told police on Wednesday that Sousa had attempted to push him down the stairs and shoot him unsuccessfully. He then ran to the living room, grabbed a loaded handgun from a bookshelf and shot Sousa twice in the stomach, according to the court documents.

Lovejoy admitted to rolling her body up in a tarp, sealing it with duct tape, then storing it in the Gold Street apartment’s basement.