Body found in basement of Waterville home identified as missing woman

The body found Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a Waterville duplex has been identified as 29-year-old Melissa Sousa.

Sousa’s longtime boyfriend, 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy was arrested late Tuesday night for having a loaded rifle in his vehicle. He was later informed at the jail he was being charged with murder and remains at the Kennebec County Jail, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The discovery of Sousa’s body in the basement of the Gold Street duplex, where she lived with 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, came as Waterville police and state troopers searched for Sousa after her friends reported her missing Tuesday night.

Sousa was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when she put her 8-year-old twin girls on a school bus near the Gold Street duplex, McCausland said Wednesday.

The decision to charge Lovejoy was made by the Maine Attorney General’s Office this afternoon, as state and Waterville police continued the investigation into the discovery of Sousa’s body.

He is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta. Lovejoy makes his first court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.