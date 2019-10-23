Police searching for missing Waterville woman

Police are searching for a Waterville woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Melissa Sousa, 29, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. putting her two children on a school bus near her Gold Street duplex, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

She was reported missing to Waterville police Tuesday night, he said. Waterville police asked the Maine State Police to assist with the investigation.

McCausland described Sousa as five feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sousa shared the Gold Street duplex with 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, with whom she has 8-year-old twin girls, McCausland said.

Waterville police arrested Lovejoy around midnight Tuesday after his SUB was stopped on Summer Street, McCausland said. He was charged with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of a child, because he had left his children along at the Gold Street duplex, according to McCausland.

Lovejoy has cooperated with investigators, McCausland said.

Lovejoy is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.