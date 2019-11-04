UMaine football team loses another key veteran for season due to injury

University of Maine cornerback Manny Patterson, a preseason first-team All-American, has been lost for the season due to a knee injury.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder sustained the injury during the first half of Saturday’s 47-31 Colonial Athletic Association victory at Albany.

Head coach Nick Charlton said Patterson was scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test on Monday to determine the extent of the injury but said it is season-ending.

“He has meant a lot to this program. He embodies what we try to put across through our culture,” Charlton said. “He is an elite player who will keep playing at the next level.”

It is the third season-ending injury suffered by the Black Bears this season. Preseason third-team All-America linebacker Deshawn Stevens, UMaine’s 2018 tackles leader (120), tore his Achilles tendon in the season-opening 42-14 win over Sacred Heart. Three-year starting quarterback Chris Ferguson was lost to a foot injury on Oct. 12 in a 24-17 loss to Richmond.

Patterson posted 29 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games this season after leading the CAA last season with 22 pass breakups. He ranked third in the Football Championship Subdivision with 1.6 breakups per game last season.

He also made three interceptions and was involved in 47 tackles en route to All-CAA first-team honors. Patterson, an All-CAA second-teamer two years ago, registered 113 tackles career tackles and 54 breakups with three interceptions in 44 games.

Charlton said sophomores Shaquille St-Lot and Katley Joseph will be the starting cornerbacks and noted that they did an excellent job against Albany.

“They were chosen our defensive MVPs,” said Charlton. “They were challenged throughout the game but they did a good job.”

Joseph (5-11, 175), of Ottawa, Ontario, made a career-high nine tackles and he also broke up two passes. St-Lot (6-0, 195), who is from Montreal, logged a team-best four pass breakups to go with three tackles.

St-Lot leads UMaine with 10 pass breakups this season.

Charlton said the Black Bears have dealt with a lot of adversity with the injuries, but praised the players for handling it well.

“The guys have just kept playing in the moment,” Charlton said.

UMaine (4-5 overall, 2-3 CAA) travels to Elon (4-5, 3-3 CAA) in North Carolina on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.