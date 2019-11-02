Potent offense carries UMaine football team past UAlbany

The Black Bears’ offense registered their highest point total of the season and the defense forced three turnovers as the University of Maine (4-5, 2-3 CAA) defeated UAlbany, 47-31, at Casey Stadium in Albany, New York, on Saturday afternoon. The win, Maine’s second in a row, was the Black Bears fifth-straight on the road against the Great Danes and also their fifth in as many games against UAlbany.

Maine finished with 426 total yards, its fifth time, and third consecutive outing, surpassing the 400 yard mark this season. Joe Fagnano finished his third career start 12-of-18 for 257-yards with four touchdowns to four different receivers. It is the second time in his last three games in which the freshman has thrown for four or more scores.

Earnest Edwards surpassed both Phil McGeoghan and Drew O’Connor on Maine’s all-time receiving yards list to move into third all-time with 2,370-yards. Edwards, who finished with six catches for a game-high 134-yards, caught one of Fagnano’s four touchdown passes. Edwards has now recorded a touchdown in 14 of his last 15 outings and registered the seventh, 100 yard receiving performance of his career. Andre Miller, Ori Jean-Charles and Shawn Bowman each added touchdown receptions. Jean-Charles also added an interception return for a score, giving him touchdowns on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

On the ground, Joe Fitzpatrick rushed for a game-high 77-yards on 13 carries while Emmanuel Reed added 11 carries for 50-yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Black Bears held their second opponent of the year under 100-yards rushing while forcing three turnovers, all three of which led to touchdowns. The Black Hole finished with 4.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Katley Joseph led the Black Bears with a career-high nine tackles while Taji Lowe and Adrian Otero each added eight stops. Kayon Whitaker finished with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q